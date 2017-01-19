ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Miguel Ferrer of 'NCIS: Los Angeles' dies at 61

Actor Miguel Ferrer, pictured in 2015, died on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at age 61. (Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Miguel Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS' hit drama "NCIS: Los Angeles" and, before that, to "Crossing Jordan," has died.

CBS said Ferrer died Thursday of cancer at his Los Angeles home. He was 61.

He had played assistant director Owen Granger on "NCIS: Los Angeles" since 2012. Before that, he played the chief medical examiner and boss to series star Jill Hennessy for the six seasons of NBC's "Crossing Jordan."

Ferrer began his career in the early 1980s with guest shots on TV series. In 1990 he scored a signature role as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield on David Lynch's smash "Twins Peaks."

He was the son of actor Jose Ferrer and singer-actress Rosemary Clooney, and a cousin of George Clooney.

George Clooney released a statement about the loss of his cousin: "Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will."
