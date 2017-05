Emmy-nominated actress Keri Russell earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday.The actress currently stars in the FX spy drama "The Americans" playing a Russian spy.Russell's star is on Hollywood Boulevard located in front of "The Study" nightclub.In the early 1990s, she also appeared on "The Mickey Mouse Club" and stared in the J.J. Abrams show "Felicity."Abrams was one of the guest speakers at the event.