EARTH DAY

Meet the adorable baby animals starring in Disneynature's 'Born in China'

"Born in China" looks at animals native to the mountains and forests of the Far East. (Walt Disney Pictures)

Disneynature's "Born in China," which offers a rare look into the country's vast natural world, is really all about family.

Narrated by John Krasinski, the film takes us all over China to see several species in their natural habitats, some of which are extremely remote. The adorable animal stars steal the show.

There's the roly-poly Mei Mei, a panda cub who loves climbing trees. An acrobatic young monkey named Tao Tao shows off his high-flying leaps in the forest. A family of snow leopards playfully bite each other among the harsh mountains of the Tibetan Plateau.

Disneynature will also contribute a portion of the ticket of the first week's box office to the World Wildlife Fund.

Watch the full trailer here:


Watch Disneynature's "Born in China" ahead of Earth Day beginning April 21 hits theaters nationwide.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disneynature and this station.
