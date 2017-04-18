ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' star Ming-Na Wen talks about role, tricky stunts

EMBED </>More News Videos

Ming-Na Wen shows George Pennacchio the leg brace she is wearing after an injury performing a stunt on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Ming-Na Wen has portrayed agent Melinda May on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." since the ABC show debuted in 2013.

This season has seen the actress take her character down some darker paths, including playing an android version of herself and a "bad" version.

Wen visited the ABC7 set to talk about her role on the show, including performing a tough stunt for an upcoming episode that left her with a leg injury - and made her get yelled at by her worried mother.

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" airs on ABC7 Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

For Wen's full interview with ABC7's George Pennacchio, watch the video above.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvelABCtelevisionLos AngelesGlendaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Richard Simmons hospitalized in California due to 'severe indigestion'
Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt and cast talk 'Guardians 2'
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
Gary Sinise honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fresno gunman who killed 3 men screamed 'Allahu Akbar,' police say
Getty Museum evacuated due to unspecified threat
Suspect surrenders after police chase through South LA
SPONSORED: Are you prepared for the next earthquake?
'Facebook killer' takes his own life as police close in
Man arrested for angry confrontation w/ OC 7-Eleven clerk
Woman allegedly broke into Drake's Hidden Hills home, drank sodas
Show More
Former President George HW Bush back in hospital
Pedestrian killed in hit-run crash on 91 Fwy in Buena Park
Decomposing body found in car in Westlake district
Torrance Elementary School evacuated due to bomb threat
Pedestrian fatally struck, dragged by SUV in Long Beach
More News
Top Video
Getty Museum evacuated due to unspecified threat
Suspect surrenders after police chase through South LA
Decomposing body found in car in Westlake district
Torrance Elementary School evacuated due to bomb threat
More Video