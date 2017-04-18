'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' star Ming-Na Wen talks about role, tricky stunts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Ming-Na Wen has portrayed agent Melinda May on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." since the ABC show debuted in 2013.
This season has seen the actress take her character down some darker paths, including playing an android version of herself and a "bad" version.
Wen visited the ABC7 set to talk about her role on the show, including performing a tough stunt for an upcoming episode that left her with a leg injury - and made her get yelled at by her worried mother.
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" airs on ABC7 Tuesdays at 10 p.m.
For Wen's full interview with ABC7's George Pennacchio, watch the video above.