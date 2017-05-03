Alanis Morissette's former manager sentenced for stealing from her

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The former business manager for Alanis Morissette has been sentenced to six years in prison for stealing $7.2 million from the singer and other clients.
Jonathan Todd Schwartz was on trial for wire fraud and tax crimes, accused of stealing about $4.8 million from Morissette alone, in addition to funds from pro athletes and other clients.
Authorities said Schwartz had admitted withdrawing money belonging to Morissette between 2010 and 2014 for himself without her knowledge.
He had blamed his crimes on a gambling addiction, but prosecutors said the funds financed a lavish lifestyle.
Morissette says Schwartz stole her trust along with her money and had his embezzlement continued, she would have gone bankrupt.
Morissette says her ex-manager stole in "a long, systematic, drawn-out and sinister manner."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.