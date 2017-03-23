The singer posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday, announcing that her catchy tune would be the inspiration for an animated film out later this year. In the teaser, she's clad in comfy red jammies, lounging by the fireplace and snuggling with a puppy.
My song is becoming a movie! You?re the first to hear about this exciting news! Follow @AllIWantMovie for more updates. #AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/vb1j75eGZk— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 21, 2017
The story will follow a young Mariah (voiced by Breanna Yde) who falls in love with a puppy in a pet store and wants to adopt it as her Christmas present. To earn the puppy, Mariah has to prove she can take care of another dog: scraggly, naughty Jack. Mariah Carey will also lend her voice to the movie.
The 1994 single has sold 14 million copies and was turned into a picture book in 2015.