ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

AMAs honor first responders of recent tragedies in show open

EMBED </>More Videos

Jamie Foxx, Kelly Clarkson and P!nk paid tribute to first responders to open the AMAs. (American Music Awards® clips provided by DCP Rights, LLC.)

The American Music Awards opened the night with a tribute to first responders of recent natural disasters and tragedies.

Actor and singer Jamie Foxx stood on stage with his family and first responders. He thanked them for their willingness to run towards the danger they faced.

Foxx gave a message of hope saying, "Together, we shall overcome the pain. Together, we can unite as a people and as a nation."

Foxx's introduction was followed by a powerful performance of R.E.M.'s Everybody Hurts by Kelly Clarkson and P!nk.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican music awardsdisasterhurricanemass shootingmusic news
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 AMA winners
Mel Tillis, longtime country singer, songwriter, dies
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
Harrison Ford helps out driver who crashed in Santa Paula
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Harrison Ford helps out driver who crashed in Santa Paula
UCLA head football coach relieved of duties
3 injured after small plane crashes into San Jose home
'Cosby Show' actor Earle Hyman dies at 91
4 killed in separate wrong-way crashes on LA freeways overnight
1K bikes, gun among findings at OC homeless encampment
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
Child critically hurt after driver crashes into utility pole in Mead Valley
Show More
Spark of Love anniversary celebrated at 'Light the Night'
Here are your 2017 AMA nominations
AMAs to be jam-packed with performances
Hollywood sex crimes investigation widening
Trader Joe's recalling salads in CA due to glass shards, plastic
More News
Top Video
4 killed in separate wrong-way crashes on LA freeways overnight
3 injured after small plane crashes into San Jose home
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
1K bikes, gun among findings at OC homeless encampment
More Video