"As this year comes to a close, we look forward to 2018 with hope... TOGETHER our strength will pull us through." - @iamjamiefoxx #AMAs pic.twitter.com/j5eDbd0Fdw — AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017

The American Music Awards opened the night with a tribute to first responders of recent natural disasters and tragedies.Actor and singer Jamie Foxx stood on stage with his family and first responders. He thanked them for their willingness to run towards the danger they faced.Foxx gave a message of hope saying, "Together, we shall overcome the pain. Together, we can unite as a people and as a nation."Foxx's introduction was followed by a powerful performance of R.E.M.'sby Kelly Clarkson and P!nk.