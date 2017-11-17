'American Idol' judges say music comes first when looking at contestants

"American Idol" is holding callback auditions in Hollywood, and the three new judges took a break from singing to talk about their venture.Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie agree on one thing for this show and the upcoming contestants: music comes first.They're almost done making their early decisions about who will come out to compete in Hollywood, and they've bonded along the way.Learn more about the judges and what they're going to bring to the hit-show in entertainment guru George Pennacchio's report above."American Idol" returns to television on Sunday, March 11, here on ABC.