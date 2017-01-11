  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Amy Adams receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Amy Adams poses for a photo with her daughter, husband, director Denis Villeneuve and Jeremy Renner at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Oscar-nominated and Golden-Globe winning actress Amy Adams received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday.

Adams was introduced by her "American Hustle" and "Arrival" co-star Jeremy Renner. He said the pair met at a karaoke bar in 1999, when Adams first moved to Los Angeles.

Throughout their careers, he said the two have had many conversations about acting, parenthood and life. As he closed out his speech, he praised Adams for her talents and said what he loved most is their lasting friendship.

"Amy, you've been recognized now as a sensational songbird, a well-respected artist, an award-winning actress, a loving wife and a super parent," he said. "Today you get yet another title. You're cemented as a legend amongst legends. You're a starlet, a genius - but most importantly, you're always going to be my friend. I love you, and I congratulate you."

Before she received her coveted star, she thanked Renner, the fans and everyone who helped shape her career. She also invited her daughter and husband onstage to share the moment with her.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to tell you all how much I love you...you guys are the best," she said. "Honestly, I never expected I would have friends and family who would stand by me, who would ground me and who would come today to celebrate me."

Adams, who was born on Aug. 20, 1974, in Vicenza, Italy, started out as a professional dancer in Boulder, Colorado. In 1995, a theater director spotted her and she soon moved to Los Angeles.

In the beginning of her career, she starred in several low-budget movies and guest-starred in hit shows such as "That 70's Show," "Charmed" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

She received her first Oscar nomination in 2006 for her role in "Junebug." She has since been nominated four more times. She also won two Golden Globes for her performances in "American Hustle" and "Big Eyes."

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityhollywood walk of fameactorHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Inside job' suspected in Kim Kardashian West robbery, investigators say
Carrie Fisher's death certificate confirms cardiac arrest
BAFTA nominees: See the complete list
'Bachelor' Nick unexpectedly eliminates one woman, others strip to get his attention
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Concrete retaining wall threatens to tumble off Hollywood Hills hillside
Family sues LAPD over shooting of 16-year-old in Boyle Heights
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Girl, 5, sexually assaulted in Fullerton; suspect on the run
Donald Trump denies, denounces reports of Russian ties
Suspect sought in groping of 15-year-old girl in Brea
$800K+ in narcotics found in truck spare tire in Salton City
Show More
San Pedro teacher arrested for child porn, LAPD says
Colder, more-intense storm set to hit SoCal on Thursday
Anonymous threat to Loyola High School deemed not credible
1 horse euthanized, 2 others injured after big rig crash in Redlands
New Mexico girl was raped, strangled on 10th birthday, autopsy says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos