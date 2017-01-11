Amy Adams receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Oscar-nominated and Golden-Globe winning actress Amy Adams received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday.Adams was introduced by her "American Hustle" and "Arrival" co-star Jeremy Renner. He said the pair met at a karaoke bar in 1999, when Adams first moved to Los Angeles.Throughout their careers, he said the two have had many conversations about acting, parenthood and life. As he closed out his speech, he praised Adams for her talents and said what he loved most is their lasting friendship."Amy, you've been recognized now as a sensational songbird, a well-respected artist, an award-winning actress, a loving wife and a super parent," he said. "Today you get yet another title. You're cemented as a legend amongst legends. You're a starlet, a genius - but most importantly, you're always going to be my friend. I love you, and I congratulate you."Before she received her coveted star, she thanked Renner, the fans and everyone who helped shape her career. She also invited her daughter and husband onstage to share the moment with her."I wanted to take this opportunity to tell you all how much I love you...you guys are the best," she said. "Honestly, I never expected I would have friends and family who would stand by me, who would ground me and who would come today to celebrate me."Adams, who was born on Aug. 20, 1974, in Vicenza, Italy, started out as a professional dancer in Boulder, Colorado. In 1995, a theater director spotted her and she soon moved to Los Angeles.In the beginning of her career, she starred in several low-budget movies and guest-starred in hit shows such as "That 70's Show," "Charmed" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."She received her first Oscar nomination in 2006 for her role in "Junebug." She has since been nominated four more times. She also won two Golden Globes for her performances in "American Hustle" and "Big Eyes."