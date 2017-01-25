While the Oscars committee named the contenders for the best films of 2016 this week, another committee did the exact opposite. The Raspberry Awards, or "RAZZIES," announced its nominees for the worst of the worst in Hollywood in categories such as "worst film."
Zoolander 2 topped this year's nominations with nine, followed closely by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with eight. Also on the list was a political documentary called Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.
The tongue-in-cheek awards show holds a ceremony on the evening before the Oscars. Past Oscar winners can be found on the RAZZIES list because, the site explains, the award show is meant to encourage acclaimed actors and filmmakers to own up to their worst works. For instance Robert De Niro, who has won Oscars for The Godfather Part II and Raging Bull, was nominated for a RAZZIE this year for Dirty Grandpa.
"The $4.97 gold spray-painted Razzie Award is handed out to otherwise great talent who should know better than to associate their name with sub-par projects," reads the awards' Twitter bio.
The nominees for the RAZZIES are determined by voting from paying members of its committee for eight of the nine categories. For "Worst Screen Combo," users of the website Rotten Tomatoes vote.
Here are all of this year's not-so-lucky nominees:
WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler in Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro in Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] in Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller in Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry in BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts in Mother's Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] in Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts in Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley in Divergent Series: Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough in Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson in Mother's Day
Aubrey Plaza in Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour in Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward in Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig in Zoolander No. 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage in Snowden
Johnny Depp in Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell in Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto in Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson in Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF ("Baddest Foe Forever") Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
"Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals" in Gods of Egypt
"Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume" in Alice Through the Looking Glass
"The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors" in Collateral Beauty
"Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig" in BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF ("Barely Funny Friend") Owen Wilson in Zoolander No. 2
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley in Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich in Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry in BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas in Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller in Zoolander No. 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
The RAZZIES will announce its "winners" in a ceremony on Feb. 25.
'Zoolander 2,' 'Batman v. Superman' lead RAZZIES nominations
OSCARS
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
More News