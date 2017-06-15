ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Cars 3' actor Armie Hammer helps rev new life into animated franchise

Armie Hammer plays Jackson Storm, the nemesis of Lightning McQueen in "Cars 3." (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Lightning McQueen's nemesis in "Cars 3" is the cool and collected Jackson Storm.

Actor Armie Hammer voices the role of a state-of-the-art car hoping to outrace the aging McQueen. The actor likes the fact that there are several messages offered throughout the film.

"You've got remembering your history, remembering your mentors, remembering who taught you," said Hammer. "You've also got the empowerment aspect, where it's like anyone can do anything they want to do if they really just give it their best and try. Set dreams, set ambitions and go for it! You know, you might just get it. Then it's got the element of moving gracefully through the stages of your life. But that's all so lightheartedly dealt with in a movie that's simultaneously so fun to watch."

The actor laughed about when it was pointed out that his character's name bears a striking similarity to longtime ABC7 meteorologist Dallas Raines.

"Listen, OK, so we've got Dallas Raines... a place and a condition... then Jackson, also a place, and storms... a little stronger than Raines," joked Hammer. "So if you break it down, Dallas has a run for his money now!"

"Cars 3" is rated PG and is in theaters now.
