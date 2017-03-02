ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Arsenio Hall back on standup comedy circuit

EMBED </>More News Videos

Arsenio Hall is promoting his new standup comedy tour and reflecting on his experiences with Donald Trump in the 2012 season of "Celebrity Apprentice." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Arsenio Hall has been a household name since his talk show of the 1990s and his co-starring roles with Eddie Murphy in films such as "Coming to America" and "Harlem Nights."

He was also winner of the 2012 season of "Celebrity Apprentice."

Hall also continues to perform as a standup comic, including a show in Thousand Oaks on Saturday.

Hall dropped by ABC7 to talk about his comedy shows and reflect on his experiences with then-host Donald Trump on the "Celebrity Apprentice."

His tour schedule is available on Hall's website.

To watch his lively chat with entertainment guru George Pennacchio, watch the video above.
Related Topics:
entertainmentreality televisiondonald trumpLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PwC hires security for accountants responsible for Oscars flub
Accountants responsible for Oscar mistake will never work show again
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Lego launches 'Women of NASA' toy set
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
VIDEO: Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
Car crashes into Hesperia aqueduct; crews attempt to rescue 3 from water
Painkiller tax proposed in California to help pay for rehab services
Students walk out of class, protest Montebello school district
PwC hires security for accountants responsible for Oscars flub
Chris Brymer: From USC to NFL - to homeless and in jail
Show More
OC trio plans to scale Mount Kilimanjaro on bikes for charity
Bay Area high school makes $50 million in Snap IPO
Longtime LA Kings announcer Bob Miller says he will retire
SoCal gas prices highest in 14 months; expected to go higher
Attorney General Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
OC trio plans to scale Mount Kilimanjaro on bikes for charity
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
Painkiller tax proposed in California to help pay for rehab services
More Video