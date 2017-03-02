Arsenio Hall back on standup comedy circuit

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Arsenio Hall has been a household name since his talk show of the 1990s and his co-starring roles with Eddie Murphy in films such as "Coming to America" and "Harlem Nights."
He was also winner of the 2012 season of "Celebrity Apprentice."
Hall also continues to perform as a standup comic, including a show in Thousand Oaks on Saturday.
Hall dropped by ABC7 to talk about his comedy shows and reflect on his experiences with then-host Donald Trump on the "Celebrity Apprentice."
His tour schedule is available on Hall's website.
To watch his lively chat with entertainment guru George Pennacchio, watch the video above.