Arsenio Hall back on standup comedy circuit

Arsenio Hall has been a household name since his talk show of the 1990s and his co-starring roles with Eddie Murphy in films such as "Coming to America" and "Harlem Nights."He was also winner of the 2012 season of "Celebrity Apprentice."Hall also continues to perform as a standup comic, including a show in Thousand Oaks on Saturday.Hall dropped by ABC7 to talk about his comedy shows and reflect on his experiences with then-host Donald Trump on the "Celebrity Apprentice."His tour schedule is available on Hall's website. To watch his lively chat with entertainment guru George Pennacchio, watch the video above.