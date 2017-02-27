  • BREAKING NEWS President Trump delivers first address to Congress - WATCH LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Attend a "Shark Tank" open call in Cabazon!

Calling all SoCal entrepreneurs! It's your opportunity to pitch the "Shark Tank" Casting Team, coming to Cabazon Thursday, March 30.

Budding entrepreneurs and small business owners alike will have the opportunity to pitch their breakthrough business/product/idea to the "Shark Tank" Casting team for the chance to be selected to appear in a future episode of "Shark Tank," the Emmy Award-winning reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, now in its eighth season on ABC. Entrepreneurs who appear on the show are given the unprecedented chance to convince five self-made business moguls to invest in their venture.

Think you've got what it takes? Come prepared to wow and dazzle! During the casting event, attendees will have the opportunity to do a 1-minute pitch of their business/product/idea to a member of the "Shark Tank" Casting Team. Wristband distribution begins at 9 a.m. and only the first 500 applicants are guaranteed to be seen, so be sure to arrive early to secure your numbered wristband.

TO APPLY:
Hopefuls must fill out the show's application form. Download the application from http://abc.go.com/shows/shark-tank/applications and bring it with you to the Open Call. It is imperative that you complete your application in advance, as it includes many detailed questions that may require advance preparation.

All Open Calls are open to the general public. You DO NOT have to purchase a credential to attend a Shark Tank Open Call. Security may check your bag, and you are responsible for your own parking.

Please do NOT call the venue with questions. Additional details: http://abc.go.com/shows/shark-tank/open-call

CASTING CALL AUDITION SCHEDULE:
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
MORONGO CASINO, RESORT & SPA
MORONGO BALLROOM
49500 Seminole Drive

Cabazon, CA 92230
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Numbered Wristbands Distributed
10 a.m. - Interviews Begin

Related Topics:
entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Gary from Chicago' released from CA prison days before Oscars
Car in which Tupac Shakur was shot is for sale
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Michael Jackson's personal photographer reveals his favorite moments
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Riverside plane crash survivors remain hospitalized; NTSB on scene
LIVE: President Trump delivers joint address to Congress
Coroner confirms body found in LA River is Elias Rodriguez
76-year-old victim of pit pull attack in Lincoln Heights dies
'Gary from Chicago' released from CA prison days before Oscars
Been having Internet issues today? Here's why
Crew recalls fire truck tumbling off 15 Fwy as road collapses
Show More
VIDEO: Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested at West Covina PD
$20,000 reward offered in Canyon Country hit-and-run that killed teen
2 Texas officers injured, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Tuesday marks 20th anniversary of NoHo shootout
SoCal Jewish centers evacuated after fake bomb threats
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos