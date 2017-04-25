ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Bachelor' Chris Soules in custody after fatal crash in Iowa, authorities say

Iowa farmer Chris Soules, of ABC's The Bachelor, speaks during a news conference before the NASCAR Truck Series auto race, Friday, June 19, 2015, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Chris Soules, a reality TV star known for his stint on "The Bachelor," remained in custody Tuesday after a crash in Iowa that left one person dead, authorities confirmed.

Little information was immediately released about the collision, which was reported by a 911 caller about 8:20 p.m. Monday.

The incident, described as a "motor vehicle accident" by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, took place north of the city of Aurora.

Soules, a farmer, starred in the 19th season of "The Bachelor."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
entertainment
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' - men vs. women, and a surprising elimination
Ben Affleck honored at autism festival for role in 'The Accountant'
Writers Guild authorizes strike if contract talks fail
'Happy Days' star Erin Moran likely died from cancer, authorities say
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Wild police chase ends in Bellflower; 1 suspect in custody, 1 dead
Amber Alert: Car found as search continues for girl abducted in IE
3 arrested after crime spree, standoff in North Hills
Rowdy Redondo Beach town hall pits Trump supporters vs. Democrats
'Dancing with the Stars' - men vs. women, and a surprising elimination
Monrovia shooting victim remembered as selfless teen
Armed man barricaded in DTLA building taken into custody
Show More
LA City Council considering crackdown on exotic animals
Wheaton College freshman killed during track event
CA toddler being treated for 'childhood Alzheimer's' in Chicago
World's largest pet expo coming to Orange County
LA man accused of trying to lure 13-year-old OC girl over Facebook
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos