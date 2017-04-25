Chris Soules, a reality TV star known for his stint on "The Bachelor," remained in custody Tuesday after a crash in Iowa that left one person dead, authorities confirmed.Little information was immediately released about the collision, which was reported by a 911 caller about 8:20 p.m. Monday.The incident, described as a "motor vehicle accident" by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, took place north of the city of Aurora.Soules, a farmer, starred in the 19th season of "The Bachelor."DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.