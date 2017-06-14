After the production of "Bachelor in Paradise" was suspended amid allegations of misconduct, contestant Corrine Olympios released the following statement.
"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."
The cast for the current season was announced last week. Several women from the last season of "The Bachelor" were among the female contestants including Raven Gates, Olympios, Alexis Waters and Jasmine Goode. DeMario Jackson, who was recently eliminated on the current season of "The Bachelorette," was revealed to be one of the men on the show.
