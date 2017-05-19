HOLLYWOOD WRAP

'Bachelorette' host Chris Harrison dishes advice for Rachel Lindsay

'The Bachelorette' host Chris Harrison dished out some advice for Rachel Lindsay. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The next bachelorette Rachel Lindsay didn't find love last season with bachelor Nick Viall, but now she's in the driver's seat.

Lindsay's journey to find love kicks off again on "The Bachelorette" on Monday, but first, host Chris Harrison dished out some advice for her.

"She's very meticulous, she's a lawyer, so everything needs to fit in boxes and be controlled, but that's not how you fall in love," Harrison explained. "That's a very difficult thing for her to do and it was very challenging for me to try to peel her hands off the steering wheel sometimes. I was like, 'You've got to let go.'"

In the video, ABC7's Entertainment Guru George Pennacchio talks to Harrison about what we can expect for season 13 of "The Bachelorette."
