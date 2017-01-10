ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Full list of nominees for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards

Damien Chazelle, from left, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling attend the 2017 BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party held at Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The British Academy has named the films it finds to be top-notch with the announcement of this year's BAFTA nominees.

La La Land topped the list with 11 nods, followed by Arrival and Nocturnal Animals with nine.

The British Academy Film Awards will be February 12 in London. Here's the full list of nominees.

BEST FILM
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
The Girl With All The Gifts: Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)
The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)
Notes On Blindness: Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)
The Pass: John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)
Under The Shadow: Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son Of Saul
Toni Erdmann

DOCUMENTARY
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week- The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes On Blindness
Weiner

ANIMATED FILM
Finding Dory
Kubo And The Two Strings
Moana
Zootopia

DIRECTOR
Arrival, Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell Or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake, Paul Laverty
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight Barry Jenkins

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival, Eric Heisserer
Hacksaw Ridge, Andrew Knight, Robert Schenkkan
Hidden Figures, Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
Lion, Luke Davies
Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford

LEADING ACTOR
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

LEADING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie

SUPPORTING ACTOR
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences

ORIGINAL MUSIC
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Nocturnal Animals

PRODUCTION DESIGN
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals

COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

MAKE UP & HAIR
Doctor Strange
Florence Foster Jenkins
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

SOUND
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough

BRITISH SHORT FILM
Consumed
Home
Mouth Of Hell
The Party
Standby

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland
