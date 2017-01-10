BEST FILM

The British Academy has named the films it finds to be top-notch with the announcement of this year's BAFTA nominees.topped the list with 11 nods, followed byandwith nine.The British Academy Film Awards will be February 12 in London. Here's the full list of nominees.: Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer): George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer): Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer): John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director): Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers), Denis Villeneuve, Ken Loach, Damien Chazelle, Kenneth Lonergan, Tom Ford, Taylor Sheridan, Paul Laverty, Damien Chazelle, Kenneth LonerganBarry Jenkins, Eric Heisserer, Andrew Knight, Robert Schenkkan, Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder, Luke Davies, Tom FordAndrew Garfield,Casey Affleck,Jake Gyllenhaal,Ryan Gosling,Viggo Mortensen,Amy Adams,Emily Blunt,Emma Stone,Meryl Streep,Natalie Portman,Aaron Taylor-Johnson,Dev Patel,Hugh Grant,Jeff Bridges,Mahershala Ali,Hayley Squires,Michelle Williams,Naomie Harris,Nicole Kidman,Viola Davis,Anya Taylor-JoyLaia CostaLucas HedgesRuth NeggaTom Holland