Bat-Signal to light up Los Angeles City Hall in tribute to Adam West

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles is honoring actor Adam West with a proper send-off Thursday night by lighting the Bat-Signal at City Hall.

West, the actor best-known for playing Batman in the 1960 television series, died Friday at the age of 88.

In Batman comics, movies and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the shadow of Batman's winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman's help.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the Bat-Signal will be lit at City Hall, using the hashtag #BrightKnight on Twitter. The iconic signal will be projected onto the tower of L.A. City Hall at Spring Street at 9 p.m.


Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West's children said in a statement that he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as "The Bright Knight."

In a press release, DC Comics encouraged attending fans "to don their best Bat-suits and trusty utility belts in honor of West's signature role as the true crimefighter."

For more information on the event, visit www.dccomics.com.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
