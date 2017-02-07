ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Battlestar Galactica' actor Richard Hatch dies at 71

Richard Hatch, known for his roles in 'Battlestar Galactica' and 'All My Children,' died on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. He was 71.

LOS ANGELES --
Actor Richard Hatch, perhaps best known for playing Captain Apollo in the original "Battlestar Galactica" film and TV series, has died. He was 71.

A representative for the actor says Hatch died Tuesday afternoon after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Manager Michael Kaliski said Hatch's son, Paul, was by the actor's side.

After an early role on "All My Children" in 1971, Hatch worked steadily as an actor, appearing in such series as "Dynasty," ''The Love Boat," ''Santa Barbara" and "Baywatch."

He also appeared in the rebooted "Battlestar Galactica" TV series from 2004 to 2009.

Kaliski said Hatch will be remembered for his youthful wonder, passion for creativity and kind heart.

Besides his son, Hatch is survived by his brother, John.
