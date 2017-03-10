ENTERTAINMENT

Hilarious moment as BBC live interview interrupted by two adorable kids

The BBC logo is displayed above the main entrance to Television Centre on October 18, 2007 in London, England. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty)

In a hilarious clip, a BBC guest expert's kids interrupted a live stream by acting up in the background.

Professor Robert Kelly was being interviewed live about the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, when his children burst in.


First a toddler entered into the room, performing a dance behind the BBC World News interviewee, followed shortly after by a baby in a walker.

The broadcaster continued to ask his next question while pointing out: "... I think one of your children has just walked in."

Seconds later, a woman rushed in and scooped up the mischievous pair of children in her arms.

"Pardon me, my apologies," said the professor as the kids were rushed out.
Related Topics:
entertainmentfunny videochildrenfeel goodtelevision
Load Comments
ENTERTAINMENT
Officer talks about Biggie Smalls 20-year-old murder case
Celebs reflect on International Women's Day
Eye on L.A. explores food, entertainment downtown
Lego launches 'Women of NASA' toy set
PHOTOS: Film Independent Spirit Awards arrivals
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Fallen Stars' movie features dogs from local animal rescues
Hiddleston describes King Kong's incarnation in 'Kong: Skull Island'
Sneak peek of the new Avatar land at Disney World
'Kong: Skull Island' cast hopes moviegoers enjoy the wild ride
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police at sports complex
$4.5 million worth of eyeshadow stolen from warehouse in Chatsworth
Hit-run driver arrested in Torrance crash that left teen dead
LAPD chase stolen car down Hollywood Walk of Fame
Officer talks about Biggie Smalls 20-year-old murder case
Woman, police in bizarre standoff in Pacific Palisades
S. Korean impeached president removed from office
Show More
'Fallen Stars' movie features dogs from local animal rescues
Online tips help Riverside police nab possible child predator
Another California town votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Students, staff demand UCLA be made into sanctuary campus
Questions raised after deputy fatally shoots man in Ladera Heights
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos