ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Beauty and the Beast' sets box-office record for PG-rated movie

EMBED </>More News Videos

Disney's live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" brought in $170 million nationwide in its opening weekend. (Walt Disney Studios)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It was a big weekend at the box office for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" as it raked in $170 million nationwide.

The figure makes the live-action remake the best opening ever for a PG-rated film.

The movie also owns this year's top opening so far and ranks seventh all time, not accounting for inflation.

MORE: Picture-perfect "Beauty and the Beast" wedding nailed every detail

The audience was made up of 60 percent female, a rarity among top-performing movies, which tend to be marketed more towards men.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newstheaterdisney
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
'Beauty and the Beast' comes to life on the big screen
'Beauty and the Beast' a live-action retelling of the Disney classic
El Capitan Theatre brings 'Beauty and the Beast' to life
'Beauty and the Beast' director moved by Emma Watson
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Rock legend Chuck Berry dies at age 90
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
'Beauty and the Beast' director moved by Emma Watson
'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride turns 50 at Disneyland
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
4 LA County social workers to stand trial in death of 8-year-old boy
Suspect dead after opening fire at sheriff's station in Temple City
Suspect beating woman shot, killed by Riverside deputies
Boyle Heights shooting under investigation after man is shot dead
FBI investigating links between Russia, Trump campaign, Comey says
New, long-awaited express toll lanes open up on 91 Fwy in Corona
Teen to give most of $500,000 lottery prize to parents
Show More
2 in custody in Van Nuys after suspects shoot at officers
Burned bodies found in 'Real Housewives' star's car, police say
Suspect injured in Huntington Beach officer-involved shooting
Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade visits ABC7
Family holds vigil for man killed in Anaheim hit-and-run
More News
Top Video
Suspect dead after opening fire at sheriff's station in Temple City
4 LA County social workers to stand trial in death of 8-year-old boy
Boyle Heights shooting under investigation after man is shot dead
2 in custody in Van Nuys after suspects shoot at officers
More Video