'Beauty and the Beast' sets box-office record for PG-rated movie

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --It was a big weekend at the box office for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" as it raked in $170 million nationwide.
The figure makes the live-action remake the best opening ever for a PG-rated film.
The movie also owns this year's top opening so far and ranks seventh all time, not accounting for inflation.
The audience was made up of 60 percent female, a rarity among top-performing movies, which tend to be marketed more towards men.
