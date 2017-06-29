ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Beloved SoCal water park set to make a splash with its reopening in 2019

'Wild River's' Water Park is making a splash as the beloved SoCal water park makes its way home to Orange County. (KABC)

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) --
"Wild Rivers" is making a splash as the beloved Southern California water park makes its way back home to Orange County.

The Irvine City Council has approved an agreement with the owners of Wild Rivers to build a 30-acre water park at the Orange County Great Park. The attraction will be built in the cultural terrace.

Construction is expected to begin by summer 2018 and the staff said the goal is to open by summer 2019.

The original Wild Rivers closed in 2011 after a 25-year run when its lease ran out.

Irvine plans to lease parts of its Great Park land for the new version of the water park.
