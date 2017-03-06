ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bill Paxton died from stroke suffered after undergoing heart surgery

Bill Paxton arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, May 31, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Bill Paxton's death certificate states the actor died last month from a stroke days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair damage to his aorta.

The aorta is the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

The prolific actor died late on Feb. 25. That was 11 days after the surgery.

The document was first reported Monday by celebrity website TMZ.

It states Paxton was cremated and his remains interred at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, which is the final resting place of many Hollywood stars.

Paxton starred in films such as "Twister," ''Titanic" and "Aliens" and the HBO series "Big Love."

His death was announced hours before the Oscars.

That prompted several celebrities to share remembrances of him on the red carpet.
