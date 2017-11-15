ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Blake Shelton wins Sexiest Man Alive, jokes 'Y'all must be running out of people'

EMBED </>More Videos

Reaction mixed over 'sexiest man alive' Blake Shelton (KTRK)

How did country music star Blake Shelton react to being named the sexiest man on the planet? Plenty of jokes.

"Y'all must be running out of people ... Like, wow, we're down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical," he told People in the magazine's cover story for the special issue.

He added, "I've been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I'm taking it. I'm taking it."

He was also quick to relish in his new title on Twitter.


Despite how much he seems to be enjoying the announcement, Shelton said it took some convincing from girlfriend Gwen Stefani before he accepted.

"She goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don't take this gift and just live in the moment,'" he recalled.

"I already had scored but now I really scored," added Stefani, who has been dating Shelton for two years.

There was another bonus to accepting the title, Shelton added: being able to lord it over the head of his fellow judge on The Voice, Adam Levine.

"As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that's really the only thing I care about," he said.

Shelton, whose album "Texoma Shore" is currently topping the Billboard country charts, said that while he has the title, he may as well enjoy it.

"I'm not going to treat this like Hugh Jackman or one of those guys who's humble about it. People are going to hate me over this. Because it's going to be used in every conversation," he said, "whether it's at 'The Voice' or at the feed store in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, or in a conversation with a doctor."

The Sexiest Man Alive issue of People Magazine hits newsstands Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
entertainmentblake sheltoncelebrityu.s. & worldbeautyhollywood
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
AMAs to be jam-packed with performances
'Dancing with the Stars' semi-finals ends with 4
Cinefamily in WeHo shuts down amid sexual misconduct investigation
Cards Against Humanity buys land on Mexican border to block Trump's wall
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
15-month-old boy abducted near Boyle Heights
Red Bluff deadly shooting: Gunman identified
$10K raised for family of child killed at Boyle Heights taco stand
Proposed 'Gabriel's Law' would require DCFS to keep digital records
3 UCLA basketball players back home from China
SoCal science teachers take rare NASA trip
Driver leads authorities on chase in OC, LA counties
Jury weighing evidence in death of Palmdale boy
Show More
What we know about the Red Bluff shootings
Cinefamily in WeHo shuts down amid sexual misconduct investigation
Jury awards $5.5M to man who died after LAPD encounter
Latina superstar's mother claims 'Nutribullet' gave her serious injuries
Cajon High School holds town hall days after fights on campus
More News
Top Video
15-month-old boy abducted near Boyle Heights
$10K raised for family of child killed at Boyle Heights taco stand
Proposed 'Gabriel's Law' would require DCFS to keep digital records
SoCal science teachers take rare NASA trip
More Video