R&B singer Brandy Norwood was transported to a hospital and eventually released Friday after airline officials reported an ill passenger on a plane at Los Angeles International Airport.A representative for Brandy said the singer "is now at home resting," citing her extensive travel and 10 recent long-haul flights as a possible reason for her collapse."The stress of all the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her," the representative said. "She will be relaxing for the next few days."Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded about 7 a.m. to a report of a person who was "unconscious or almost unconscious" shortly after boarding a Delta Airlines plane, according to Los Angeles World Airports police.The aircraft, bound for New York's JFK International Airport, had not yet departed the gate when Delta employees called authorities.The singer was fully conscious by the time she was escorted onto the jetway, police said. She was then taken to Marina Del Rey Hospital and eventually was released.