ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

California Screamin' to close in January to become new 'The Incredibles'-themed ride

A rendering of the newly themed Pixar Pier at Disney's California Adventure, which includes the Incredicoaster, is shown. (Disney Parks Blog)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
For fans of California Screamin' at Disney's California Adventure, you may want to get on the ride before Jan. 8.

After that date, the ride will be closed down for a permanent transformation as Disney creates a four-neighborhood Pixar-themed pier. The Pixar Pier will officially open sometime in summer 2018.

The new area will include "The Incredibles," "Toy Story," "Inside Out" and multi-Pixar movie themed neighborhoods. "The Incredibles" area will be around California Screamin', which will become the Incredicoaster.

An up-close rendering shows what the new Incredicoaster will look like along Pixar Pier in California Adventure come summer 2018.



The Toy Story Mania! ride will anchor the "Toy Story"-themed neighborhood and the "Inside Out" area will be on the western side of the boardwalk. It will also include a new attraction, but it was unclear what it would be.

The final neighborhood will be a "celebration of many of your favorite Pixar stories," according to the Disney Parks Blog. While Mickey's Fun Wheel will get a new look that includes different Pixar characters on each of the 24 gondolas, the iconic Mickey face will remain on the side of the wheel facing Paradise Bay.

The board games, stores and Fun Wheel will also close on Jan. 8 for the permanent transformations.

The popular Ariel's Grotto, which features dinner with Disney princesses, and adjoining Cove Bar will close on the same day and are going to be transformed into a new lounge and grill.

According to the blog, the remaining portion of Paradise Pier, which includes Paradise Gardens, Silly Symphony Swings, Jumpin' Jellyfish, Goofy's Sky School, Golden Zephyr and The Little Mermaid - Ariel's Undersea Adventure, will become a new area called Paradise Park.

Pixar Pier, along with the Cove Bar, will open for a limited time during Pixar Fest which starts on April 13.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentfamilytheme parkamusement parkamusement rideroller coasterdisneylanddisneyAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Documentary 'I'll Push You' foreshadows longtime publicist's diagnosis
Don't miss your favorite movies on '25 Days of Christmas'
Kristen Bell admits she's never sent a Christmas card
Tyrese says he's OK after crying in Facebook video
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Vandalism suspect leads police on high-speed chase in LA
Listeria found at LAX airline caterer
Suit: lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
4 men honored for stopping suspected rapist in Lancaster
Suspect steals alcohol, candy with child at Glendale store
Priest charged with sexually assaulting paralyzed man
Yucaipa nurse adopts girl 8 years after caring for her as infant
Organization aims to raise awareness of renters' rights in Boyle Heights
Show More
SoCal marks Dia de los Muertos, All Souls' Day
Man shot during standoff in Compton after he shot at deputies
LAist abruptly shuts down, along with other Gothamist-affiliated sites
Darvish says loss was 'due to my lack of performance'
Where did President Trump's Twitter account go?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos