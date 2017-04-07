Father-son duo, Carl and Rob Reiner, further cemented their place in Hollywood with their hand and footprints in a block outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.Carl Reiner is an actor, director, producer and comedy writer whose career has spanned nearly seven decades. Rob Reiner is an actor and director.They shared the honor at the same time Friday morning. Carl Reiner, 95, told the crowd that one of his son's movies is on his list of all-time favorites."'The Princess Bride!' Anytime you feel low, put on 'The Princess Bride' and you'll go away smiling. 'My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father - prepare to die,'" he said.Rob Reiner told a story about when he was younger, he said to his mother that he wanted to change his name. The elder Reiner felt bad and thought his son didn't want to be in his father's shadow."I wanted to change my name to Carl," Rob Reiner said.