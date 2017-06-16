ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Carrie Fisher's death related to sleep apnea, other factors, LA County coroner says

Carrie Fisher in the 2015 film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

LOS ANGELES --
Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but investigators haven't been able to pinpoint an exact cause, coroner's officials said Friday.

Among the factors that contributed to Fisher's death was buildup of fatty tissue in the walls of her arteries, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said in a news release late Friday. The release states that the "Star Wars" actress showed signs of having taken multiple drugs, but investigators could not determine whether they contributed to her death in December.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for additional details about whether a full autopsy report and toxicology results were available.

Fisher, 60, suffered a medical emergency on an international flight on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 27. Her mother, longtime movie star Debbie Reynolds, died the following day.


Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, said he was not surprised by the results. He added that his family did not want a coroner's investigation of his sister's death. "We're not enlightened. There's nothing about this that is enlightening," he said.

"I would tell you, from my perspective that there's certainly no news that Carrie did drugs," Todd Fisher said. He noted that his sister wrote about her drug use frequently, and that many of the drugs she took were prescribed by doctors to try to treat her mental health conditions.

Fisher long battled drug addiction and mental illness. She said she smoked pot at 13, used LSD by 21 and was diagnosed as bipolar at 24. She was treated with electroshock therapy and medication.

"I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs," Todd Fisher said.

He said his sister's heart condition was probably worsened by her smoking habit, as well as the medications she took. "If you want to know what killed her, it's all of it," he said.

Todd Fisher said it was difficult to blame doctors who treated his sister because they were trying to help her.

"They were doing their best to cure a mental disorder. Can you really blame them?" Todd Fisher said. "Without her drugs, maybe she would have left long ago."

Carrie Fisher made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit "Shampoo." She also appeared in "Austin Powers," ''The Blues Brothers," ''Charlie's Angels," ''Hannah and Her Sisters," ''Scream 3" and "When Harry Met Sally ..."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warscelebrity deathssleep apneadrugsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Classic Disneyland favorites returning after hiatus
Dr. Dre donates $10M to Compton High
Adam West honored with Bat-signal display at LA City Hall
Armie Hammer plays Lightning's nemesis in 'Cars 3'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
9 alleged members of Vagos biker gang arrested in SoCal
7 Navy members missing after crash off Japan's coast
How to keep cool as heat wave hits SoCal
Wife of slain Woodland Hills hair stylist, man charged w/ murder
Pot festivals could be headed to SoCal fairgrounds
Discovery Channel hints Michael Phelps will race shark
Brother of a suspect shot, killed after pointing gun at Rialto officers
Show More
Minnesota cop acquitted in Philando Castile shooting
SWAT officer's helmet grazed by bullet in South LA shootout
Trump submits financial information detailing trust assets
Scalise doctor hopes for 'excellent recovery' despite risk
Santa Ana burglary suspect pulled down from ceiling of 7-Eleven
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos