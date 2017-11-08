Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley reunite for 10th turn as co-hosts of CMA Awards

Country superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are taking the stage for the 10th time together as hosts of the annual Country Music Association Awards.After all these years, they've figured out how their personalities, musical talents and, more importantly, their senses of humor mesh. But the hosts also say, given recent events like the Las Vegas shooting, the night will also be respectful, inclusive, and uplifting."We're family, and our fans are part of our family as well," said Underwood. "I think it's just kind of, you know, everybody's healing a bit, maybe slowly, but healing together.""Uplifting's the right word," said Paisley. "There's two ways to approach this: One is to have that gravity, but the other is take that, harness that, and try to do something good and uplifting and unifying, so that's what we're trying to do."Underwood will also be singing one of her songs on the show. Paisley will perform a duo with Kane Brown, an up-and-coming new artist who will be making his CMA Awards debut."It's nice to be standing next to somebody when they do that, when they make their debut on this show," said Paisley. "I think I did mine with Ricky Skaggs my first time on the CMA Awards, which was a thrill, so to be able to almost mentor somebody through this night, it's going to be great."The 51st CMA Awards air on Wednesday, Nov. 8, on ABC.