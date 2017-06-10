HOLLYWOOD WRAP

'Cars 3' includes message of empowerment for young girls, cast says

EMBED </>More Videos

"Cars 3" is about to drive into theaters across the country, but on Saturday, the stars made a pit stop in Anaheim for the world premiere of the movie. (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
"Cars 3" is about to drive into theaters across the country, but on Saturday, the stars made a pit stop in Anaheim for the world premiere of the movie.

Owen Wilson said he feels proud to be part of something big that resonates with children and families.

John Lasseter, chief creative officer at Pixar, said the third installment in the "Cars" franchise provides viewers with a "deep, emotional" story for Lightning McQueen and other characters.

"The surprising thing about this movie is the really amazing kind of female empowerment story that's in this film," he said.

Cristela Alonzo plays a new character named Cruz Ramirez.

"When I first heard the story, it's evolved over time, and I was saying the story of Cruz was actually taken from my life story," she said. "It's so weird to see this character that was actually crafted around you - and I love it!"

Andrea Warren, producer for "Cars 3," said she loves the character of Cruz and hopes young girls see that they can push through obstacles in their life.

"Orange is the New Black" star Lea DeLaria, who plays another new character named Miss Fritter, loved the empowerment message in the movie, too.

"Young girls are getting to see that they can be anything they want to be if they put their mind to it. That is an amazing thing to be telling them," she said.

"Cars 3" speeds into theaters on Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood wrapdisneypixarcarmovie newsmovie sequelsAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
Javier Bardem creates another memorable villain in latest 'Pirates' movie
'General Hospital' stars dish about Nurses Ball week
'Bachelorette' host Chris Harrison dishes advice for Rachel Lindsay
Bryan Cranston returns to big screen in 'Wakefield'
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
Teaser trailer for 'Black Panther' released
Roman Polanski's victim pleads to end case
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
Azusa man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, beating girlfriend
Protests, counter-protests held over Shariah law in San Bernardino
16K marijuana plants seized in illegal grow at Upland warehouse
PHOTOS: Country music's biggest stars take the stage at the 2017 CMA Fest
14-year-old girl struck, killed by train in Santa Fe Springs
14-year-old Los Angeles girl reported missing
Show More
12-year-old helps deliver baby brother
Man's location device helps save injured hiker in Sierra Madre
3 US soldiers killed in Taliban-claimed attack by Afghan soldier
Suspects seriously hurt after chase ends in fiery crash in La Mirada
Search resumes for missing South Pasadena boy
More News
Top Video
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
Protests, counter-protests held over Shariah law in San Bernardino
Man's location device helps save injured hiker in Sierra Madre
12-year-old helps deliver baby brother
More Video