"Cars 3" is about to drive into theaters across the country, but on Saturday, the stars made a pit stop in Anaheim for the world premiere of the movie.Owen Wilson said he feels proud to be part of something big that resonates with children and families.John Lasseter, chief creative officer at Pixar, said the third installment in the "Cars" franchise provides viewers with a "deep, emotional" story for Lightning McQueen and other characters."The surprising thing about this movie is the really amazing kind of female empowerment story that's in this film," he said.Cristela Alonzo plays a new character named Cruz Ramirez."When I first heard the story, it's evolved over time, and I was saying the story of Cruz was actually taken from my life story," she said. "It's so weird to see this character that was actually crafted around you - and I love it!"Andrea Warren, producer for "Cars 3," said she loves the character of Cruz and hopes young girls see that they can push through obstacles in their life."Orange is the New Black" star Lea DeLaria, who plays another new character named Miss Fritter, loved the empowerment message in the movie, too."Young girls are getting to see that they can be anything they want to be if they put their mind to it. That is an amazing thing to be telling them," she said."Cars 3" speeds into theaters on Friday.