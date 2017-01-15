ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Watch these classic groin hits to celebrate AFV's 600th episode
At the end of the day, nothing is quite as hilarious as a groin hit. (America's Funniest Home Videos)

Is there any act of physical comedy as satisfying to watch as a groin hit?

CLICK HERE TO WATCH 600 HITS in 600 SECONDS TO CELEBRATE AFV'S 600TH EPISODE!

To celebrate their 600th episode, airing this Sunday on ABC, America's Funniest Home Videos has painstakingly assembled a hilarious compilation of classic groin hits from their collection over the years. Some were just well-intentioned athletic endeavors gone awry, while others pranks or accidents that left unfortunate souls wounded.

Regardless the circumstances that birthed each of the painful but funny displays, we guarantee this 90-second groin-hit compilation will make you laugh so hard it hurts.

Watch the 600th episode of America's Funniest Home Videos on Sunday, 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
