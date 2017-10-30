HALLOWEEN

Kim Kardashian as Cher and other impressive, fun celebrity Halloween costumes

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban attend Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California (left) and Sonny Bono and Cher at the Oscars in 1973 (right). (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila|Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

When you're a celebrity, sometimes your best idea for a Halloween costume is ... another celebrity.

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Sonny and Cher. Demi Lovato went as late Tejano singer Selena.

But other celebrities went for a more fantastical costume, like Paris Jackson.
Frozen's own Princess Anna went as Elsa because, Kristen Bell wrote, her daughter insisted.


Adele left fans guessing what her fabulous green ensemble was meant to be.

Here are more of the best celebrity costumes so far.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as That '70s Show


Jason Derulo as the Night King from Game of Thrones

Usher as Jules Winnfield from Pulp Fiction


Derek Hough as a Teddy Bear


Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as Game of Thrones characters


Trisha Yearwood as her husband, Garth Brooks


Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, ''Am I unicorn? Am I mermaid? Am I part showgirl?!?''
