HALLOWEEN

ABC's Halloween line-up begins with 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown'

(ABC)

It's time for Halloween specials, Charlie Brown!

ABC's Halloween programming kicks off Thursday night with the 1966 special, It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown! followed by the Toy Story Halloween special. After that comes a host of frightful and delightful Halloween specials for your favorite ABC comedies and other programs, including Dancing with the Stars.

Here's the full line-up:

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Toy Story OF TERROR!, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

America's Funniest Home Videos, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

MONDAY, OCT. 23

The Chew, 1 p.m. ET| 12 p.m. CT (with Halloween episodes running every weekday after)

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

The Middle, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Fresh Off the Boat, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

black-ish, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

The Mayor, 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

The Goldbergs, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Speechless, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 pm. CT

Modern Family, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

American Housewife, 9:31 p.m. ET | 8:31 p.m. CT

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (with bonus cartoon You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown), 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

MONDAY, OCT. 30

Dancing with the Stars, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

The Chew's Halloween Bash 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney-Pixar Studios, ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionhalloweenABCthe chewdancing with the starsblack'ishthe goldbergsmodern familyfresh off the boat
Load Comments
Related
Freeform's '13 Nights of Halloween' schedule
HALLOWEEN
Halloween decorations mark 'death' of trends
Simi Valley drops ordinance that kept sex offenders away from trick-or-treaters
See how people dressed up for Halloween through the decades
Sassy Siri can help you choose a Halloween costume
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SoCal says goodbye to 'The Sound'
True story inspires new movie 'Only the Brave'
David Letterman returns to late-night
Han Solo Star Wars spinoff gets a name
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LASD couple say training helped them survive Las Vegas attack
Palmdale boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
SoCal says goodbye to 'The Sound'
Divers removing 30-year-old junk reef off California coast
School named after Confederacy's only president renamed for Obama
Suspect shot in Pinon Hills deputy-involved shooting
New surveillance video shows San Fernando Valley 'ghost burglar'
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking
Show More
Flu shows up early in SoCal
Dodgers lose to Cubs 3-2 in Game 4 of NLCS
Burbank debris basin cleared after La Tuna Fire to make way for mud
State Sen. Kevin de Leon officially launches US Senate bid
Newport Beach using fake coyotes to help deter sea lions
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
PHOTOS: 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
More Photos