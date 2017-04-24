Actress Cheryl Ladd is best known as a TV angel, but in her new movie, "Unforgettable," she plays a devil of a mother.Ladd plays mom to Katherine Heigl, who plays a troubled woman who can't quite get over her divorce, especially when her ex-husband finds someone new.Things will get nasty, but for Ladd, being in this movie was a delight."She was such a delicious person to play," she said. "Lovey is such a deeply disturbed woman and yet she thinks she's the great mother on the planet."Ladd also loved working opposite Heigl. She said it just clicked, and Heigl agreed."She's just such a wonderful person to be around, which is so funny because she plays not such a nice person," Heigl said.Ladd's TV past on "Charlie's Angels" produced a lifelong friendship with her co-star Jaclyn Smith. The two are working on a potential return to television with a whole different show."Unforgettable" is now in theaters.