Actress Cheryl Ladd is best known as a TV angel, but in her new movie, "Unforgettable," she plays a devil of a mother.
Ladd plays mom to Katherine Heigl, who plays a troubled woman who can't quite get over her divorce, especially when her ex-husband finds someone new.
Things will get nasty, but for Ladd, being in this movie was a delight.
"She was such a delicious person to play," she said. "Lovey is such a deeply disturbed woman and yet she thinks she's the great mother on the planet."
Ladd also loved working opposite Heigl. She said it just clicked, and Heigl agreed.
"She's just such a wonderful person to be around, which is so funny because she plays not such a nice person," Heigl said.
Ladd's TV past on "Charlie's Angels" produced a lifelong friendship with her co-star Jaclyn Smith. The two are working on a potential return to television with a whole different show.
"Unforgettable" is now in theaters.