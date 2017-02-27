OSCARS

Chicago couple steals show at Oscars

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Chicago man seemed to steal the show when his Hollywood tour group was pranked. (WLS)

By Jessica D'Onofrio
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
A Chicago man and his fiancee, who were part of a tour group in Hollywood, had no clue they were about to walk into the spotlight at the Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night.

It's hard to steal the show at the Oscars, but "Gary from Chicago" and his fiancee did just that.

Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel unloaded a sightseeing bus full of unsuspecting tourists into the Dolby Theatre on the night of the awards show.

Gary Alan Cole, wearing a Hollywood sweatshirt and a black baseball cap, seemed completely at ease when he introduced himself to Kimmel and then took out his phone to snap some pictures of all of the movie stars in the front row.

MORE: Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony

Right behind him, his fiancee Vicki was overwhelmed and excited. When Kimmel asked her who her favorite actor was, she pointed to Denzel Washington.

Washington approached the couple as Kimmel asked him to be the best man at their wedding. Washington then grabbed the couple's hands and pronounced them, "husband and wife."


Cole took breaks to kiss Meryl Streep's hand and to take a few selfies.

Meanwhile, Anthony Anderson from the ABC show "Blackish" said Denzel is not qualified to marry people, but he is. So he offered to marry the Chicago couple live on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" That would be quite the wedding.

"The couple from Chicago, I am actually ordained to marry people, so if they are here, I will marry them. It didn't really count when Denzel did it. I'm actually ordained to marry people in the state of California. So if they're around, I was trying to get them up here so I could marry them on this show. Why wait 'til July?" Anderson said.

The Chicago Bulls immediately offered Gary the chance to come to a Bulls game and Gino's East offered him free pizza.


The couple will appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night on ABC7.

Cole wasn't the only Chicago connection to the Oscars. Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney picked up the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Moonlight."

McCraney wrote the play that "Moonlight" is based on while he was attending DePaul University.

MORE: Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awardsu.s. & worldIllinoisHollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OSCARS
PwC apologizes after Oscars mix-up
Oscars 2017: Who wore the dress?
LIVE: On The Red Carpet After The Oscars
Steve Harvey: 'Call me Warren Beatty'
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PwC apologizes after Oscars mix-up
Oscars 2017: Who wore the dress?
LIVE: On The Red Carpet After The Oscars
Steve Harvey: 'Call me Warren Beatty'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 killed, at least 27 injured in Kramer Junction bus crash
SpaceX plans to send 2 citizens to the moon in 2018
Vandal sought after spray-painting statues at church in West Covina
Oscars 2017: Who wore the dress?
PwC apologizes after Oscars mix-up
Construction of $1.6B LAX concourse kicks off at ceremony
George W. Bush on Russia and Trump: 'We all need answers'
Show More
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Scattered showers, chilly temperatures expected across SoCal on Monday
Oscars 'In Memoriam' included photo of woman still alive
Thief steals walker belonging to Cypress boy with cerebral palsy
Transgender boy, 17, wins Texas girls' wrestling title
More News
Top Video
Vandal sought after spray-painting statues at church in West Covina
Transgender boy, 17, wins Texas girls' wrestling title
Thief steals walker belonging to Cypress boy with cerebral palsy
Construction of $1.6B LAX concourse kicks off at ceremony
More Video