Chris Cornell memorial: Private service, public viewing to be held at Hollywood cemetery Friday

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is being laid to rest Friday, May 26, 2017, at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is being laid to rest Friday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Representatives for the late singer-songwriter say a private memorial service Friday will be followed by a public viewing of Cornell's burial site at 3 p.m.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery is the final resting place for numerous stars, including Jayne Mansfield, Douglas Fairbanks, Rudolph Valentino and Cecil B. DeMille.

Cornell, 52, was pronounced dead May 18 after he was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room hours after performing a concert with Soundgarden. Coroner's officials released say preliminary autopsy results show the singer hanged himself, but full toxicology results remain pending. The singer's family has disputed the findings and claim Cornell may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

The Seattle native was a leading voice of the grunge movement in the 1990s. Besides Soundgarden, he scored hits as a solo artist and with bands Temple of the Dog and Audioslave.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Vicky Cornell penned an open letter to her husband that was posted online by Billboard on Wednesday in which she promised to fight for him and take care of their children.

"We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace," she wrote.
