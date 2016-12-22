ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chyna, former wrestler, died of combined effect of alcohol, drugs, coroner says

In this Nov. 16, 2003, file photo, Joanie Laurer, former pro wrestler known as Chyna, flexes her bicep as she arrives at the 31st annual American Music Awards, in Los Angeles.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The death earlier this year of wrestler Chyna was caused by the combined effect of alcohol and drugs, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said.

Chyna, whose real name is Joan Laurer, was found dead in her Redondo Beach apartment on April 20. She was 46 years old.

The coroner's office said Laurer died accidentally from a combined effect of alcohol and drugs.

According to toxicology tests, the drugs in her system included valium, oxycodone and the narcotic painkiller, oxymorphone.


Chyna rocketed to fame as a wrestler in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) from 1997 to 2001.

She began lifting in her hometown of Rochester, New York, at the age of 15, and at one time could reportedly bench press 325 pounds.

Chyna was open about growing up in a home with alcoholism and would later have her own documented struggle with drugs.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have died recently


In 2007, viewers saw a different side of Chyna when she appeared on the reality TV show "The Surreal Life." She also appeared on "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" the following year.

Chyna later pursued a career in porn, stating her first adult film gave her a newfound confidence to get back on her feet.

(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
