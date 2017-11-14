The West Hollywood theater Cinefamily is closing amid allegations of sexual harassment, the company confirmed.The board of directors suspended operations over the summer, while an investigation was done into reports of misconduct by some executives.It identified what the board calls "serious concerns," and on Tuesday the board announced it is shutting Cinefamily down after 10 years of operation. The decision came after it conducted an exhaustive analysis of the theater's reputational and financial status."The damage caused to the organization by the conduct of some and the crippling debt now facing The Cinefamily are, in the Board's view, irreparable," a statement read in part.Hadrian Belove, the theatre's cofounder and executive creative director, and Shadie Elnashai, vice president of its board of directors, resigned in August.Belove and Elnashai were both accused of separate incidents of sexual misconduct toward women in an anonymous email that circulated over social media.Cinefamily's home, the Silent Movie Theater, will be closed and renovated.to read the full statement from Cinefamily's board of directors.