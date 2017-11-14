ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

West Hollywood's Cinefamily shuts down amid sexual misconduct investigation

Keep Netflix Weird Event at Cinefamily on Wednesday, April 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Netflix/AP Images)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
The West Hollywood theater Cinefamily is closing amid allegations of sexual harassment, the company confirmed.

The board of directors suspended operations over the summer, while an investigation was done into reports of misconduct by some executives.

It identified what the board calls "serious concerns," and on Tuesday the board announced it is shutting Cinefamily down after 10 years of operation. The decision came after it conducted an exhaustive analysis of the theater's reputational and financial status.

"The damage caused to the organization by the conduct of some and the crippling debt now facing The Cinefamily are, in the Board's view, irreparable," a statement read in part.

MORE: 2 prominent figures of WeHo's Cinefamily resign amid sexual misconduct allegations

Hadrian Belove, the theatre's cofounder and executive creative director, and Shadie Elnashai, vice president of its board of directors, resigned in August.

Belove and Elnashai were both accused of separate incidents of sexual misconduct toward women in an anonymous email that circulated over social media.

Cinefamily's home, the Silent Movie Theater, will be closed and renovated.

Click here to read the full statement from Cinefamily's board of directors.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsex crimesmisconductabusetheatercelebrityWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' semi-finals ends with 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land on Mexican border to block Trump's wall
Rose McGowan turns self in on drug warrant in Virginia
Here are your 2017 AMA nominations
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Driver leads authorities on chase in OC, LA counties
Red Bluff deadly shooting: Staff saved lives with school lockdown
What we know about the Red Bluff shootings
Jury weighing evidence in death of Palmdale boy
3 UCLA basketball players on their way home from China
Jury awards $5.5M to man who died after LAPD encounter
Latina superstar's mother claims 'Nutribullet' gave her serious injuries
Cajon High School holds town hall days after fights on campus
Show More
Escaped mental patient in Hawaii boards plane to unknown destination
LAC+USC Medical Center says it is sanctuary for immigrants
Cards Against Humanity buys land on Mexican border to block Trump's wall
Subway rider who snubbed LeBron didn't recognize star
Walmart cashier helps man struggling to count change
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos