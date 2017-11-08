ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

CMA hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood mock President Trump with "Before He Tweets" song

EMBED </>More Videos

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood used their singing talents to make fun of President Donald Trump's tweeting habits at the CMA Awards. (Country Music Association and ABC)

Using the tune of Carrie Underwood's hit song "Before He Cheats," CMA hosts Brad Paisley and Underwood ridiculed President Donald Trump's tweeting habits by creating the song "Before He Tweets."

Underwood and Paisley joked about Trump's tendency to write tweets in the middle of the night, his use of nicknames when tweeting about other people and his most famous typo: covfefe.

Before starting the song, Paisley joked by saying "I'm definitely not doing this one," referencing the Country Music Association's media restrictions which barred asking questions about the mass shooting in Las Vegas or political affiliations. The restrictions were later lifted by the association following criticism by artists, including Paisley.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcountry music awardscarrie underwoodpoliticsPresident Donald Trumpaward showstwitter
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stars hit the red carpet before the 51st CMA Awards
Kevin Spacey cut from film 'All the Money in the World'
Spacey accused of sexually assaulting Boston teen
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chino Hills man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
New pilot program aims to keep intimate images off Facebook
Chase suspect runs onto IE school, prompts brief lockdown
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Kevin Spacey cut from film 'All the Money in the World'
Stars hit the red carpet before the 51st CMA Awards
3 UCLA basketball players under house arrest in China
Spacey accused of sexually assaulting Boston teen
Show More
St. Louis man ticketed for honking at cop
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
Murder suspect apprehended after Upland shooting, chase
Uber unveils plan to bring flying taxis to LA by 2020
New memorial to honor fallen soldiers unveiled in Santa Clarita
More News
Top Video
Chino Hills man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
New pilot program aims to keep intimate images off Facebook
Chase suspect runs onto IE school, prompts brief lockdown
Stars hit the red carpet before the 51st CMA Awards
More Video