ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Coldplay fan in wheelchair gets the thrill of a lifetime

EMBED </>More Videos

A Coldplay fan gets the thrill of a lifetime when the crowd picks him up in his wheelchair and ushers him towards the stage. (WPVI)

DUBLIN, Ireland --
A Coldplay fan got the thrill of a lifetime at a show in Dublin, Ireland when he was lifted by the crowd in his wheelchair and crowd-surfed his way toward the stage.

When frontman Chris Martin saw the fan approaching him, he quickly moved equipment out of the way and pulled the fan's wheelchair onto the stage.

The video, which was posted to Coldplay's official YouTube page, shows Martin introducing the fan to the crowd and the pair improvising a song about Dublin, with the fan accompanying Chris on the harmonica.

Related Topics:
entertainmentconcertirelandmusic newslive music
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Large-scale 'Star Wars'-themed land model revealed in Anaheim
Harris, Woods in feud over OC gay-pride parade photo
Maria Menounos opens up about brain tumor battle
New 'Justice League' area debuts at Six Flags
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Large-scale 'Star Wars'-themed land model revealed in Anaheim
1 in custody for starting Newhall Pass fire
Source: DiNardo killed 4 PA men separately, burned them
Couple use kids to steal Red Bull from La Mirada ampm
Harris, Woods in feud over OC gay-pride parade photo
City of Industry janitor arrested on suspicion of molesting female students
Man accused of attempted sex assault of North Hills 93-year-old
Show More
CA's recycling rate takes hit due to recycling center closures
Alleged gang members arrested amid rash of SoCal home burglaries
Airbnb host who canceled reservation over race fined $5,000
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
More News
Top Video
CA's recycling rate takes hit due to recycling center closures
City of Industry janitor arrested on suspicion of molesting female students
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Alleged gang members arrested amid rash of SoCal home burglaries
More Video