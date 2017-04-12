ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Charlie Murphy, comedian known for roles in 'Norbit,' 'Chappelle's Show,' dies at 57

Charlie Murphy poses at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of Murphy's career at the Saban Theater on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in Beverly Hills. (Chris Pizzello/Invision)

NEW YORK --
Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy and a comedy stand-up and performer in his own right, has died.

Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati. Murphy was 57.

He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on "Chappelle's Show" on Comedy Central. He collaborated with writing his brother's starring films "Norbert" and "Vampire in Brooklyn." He voiced roles in animated TV series that include "The Boondocks" and "Black Jesus."

Murphy's feature films include "Our Family Wedding," ''King's Ransom" and "CB4."

He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series "Power."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
