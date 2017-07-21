ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comic-con fans share creative costumes, personal stories

Friday was Day 2 of Comic-Con in San Diego and there were plenty of unique costumes, memorabilia and lots of heat. (KABC)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) --
Friday was Day 2 of Comic-Con in San Diego and there were plenty of unique costumes, memorabilia and lots of heat.

There were also several long lines that led to star sightings, photo opportunities and valuable information released to Comic-Con fans before it hits the rest of the world.

From the tiniest of Incredible Hulks to "Game of Thrones" fans taking selfies, there was joy at the event.

Dreams also came true for one boy who made it to Comic-Con, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"I'm just honored and it's just amazing that I can experience this after a long journey," said K.J. Ricci, of Providence, Rhode Island.

There were countless stories to tell at the event, and you hope you approach the right people. In one case, there was a Comic-Con jackpot.

Frank and Kimberly Terando, who had an Ironman and fairy cake topper at their wedding, were spending their honeymoon at the weekend event, and both were very excited about it.

"He suggested it timidly and I said, 'Oh no, we have to do it,'" Kimberly shared.

2017 Comic-Con International: San Diego is expected to run through Sunday at the San Diego Convention Center.
