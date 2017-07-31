Country music's most adorable couples

Country music may be known for a bevy of songs about heartbreak, but these couples are proof that love is still alive.
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
Carrie Underwood and her hockey player husband Mike Fisher met at a backstage meet-and-greet following one of her concerts. The Nashville Predators centerman proposed to Underwood in 2009 on a cozy afternoon in his home. "It's true," Fisher told the Toronto Sun, confirming their engagement. "We're both obviously excited and very happy."
Five years after getting hitched, Underwood and Fisher welcomed their first child together - a son named Isaiah.
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been called country music's power couple and the two were friends before they were married. The pair met in 1987 while recording a demo and hit it off. "It's strange because I felt that feeling like when you just meet your wife, but I'd been married - to Sandy Mahl - for 13 months," Garth said of their first meeting in a 2013 interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. The coupled crooners first sang together on "Like We Never Had a Broken Heart," in 1991 and have collaborated on several albums since then. The pair married in 2005.
Vince Gill & Amy Grant
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's love story is incredibly inspiring. When they met in 1993, they were going to record a video for "House of Love," their duet from and the title track of Grant's 1994 record. It was, essentially, love at first sight.
"I think that a part of me loved him instantly," Grant said. "I felt like I knew him instantly. I was so moved by him as a human being that I went up behind him and just hugged him as hard as I could while he was singing. I just said, 'I just needed to hug you all night.'"
They got married in 2000, combining Grant's three children Matt, Millie, and Sarah into a blended family with Gill's teenage daughter, Jenny. The couple also welcomed their daughter Corrina into the family on March 12, 2001.
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may be the most beloved pair to come out of Nashville, but this superstar couple have been climbing the charts together for more than 20 years. They have three daughters, Audrey, Maggie, and Gracie.
"It's an accomplishment," McGraw acknowledged their milestone 20th anniversary to Us Weekly. "In our business, it's really probably like 80 years. You know, it's like I look at it as dog years!"
Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley fell in love despite living on opposite sides of the country early on in their romance. Paisley first spotted his actress and author wife in the movie "Father of the Bride." After a nine-month engagement, they wed in March 2003. The couple now live in Nashville and have two boys: Huck and Jasper.
"We both have very healthy senses of humor. Anything I take myself too seriously on, she will gladly cut me down to size on and destroy all pre-conceived notions that I'm cool in any way," Paisley told The Boot. "You've got to have similar outlooks and really healthy senses of humor. Pretension should be completely gone in a marriage. Actually, it should be gone before you get married!
Chris & Morgane Stapleton
Chris & Morgane Stapleton are never far apart but rather right beside each other on stage that echos the harmonious partnership they share offstage as well. Stapleton was working at a Nashville publishing house 12 years ago when he caught the eye of Morgane Hayes. The pair married in 2007 and have two kids.
"It's how we're drawn to each other in the first place, was music. That's our foundation in a lot of ways. Maybe that's what shows," Morgane told Rolling Stone. "I don't want to make music without him."
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are obviously still smitten. The duo married in Sydney, Australia in 2006 - a year after meeting at a showcase event in Los Angeles - and have two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. 'It's unbelievable that we found each other and at that stage in our lives were able to connect in that way and be that open to what the future was going to be,' she said in a Vogue Australia interview.
She added: 'What I have now - the life I have with Keith and with my whole family - it doesn't just tumble into your lap; it's from setting my sights on it and saying: "I so don't want to be alone, I don't want to walk this alone," and I found that.'
Story sponsored by Jergens and Curel. Soak up more summer fun with Jergens and Curel Wet Skin Moisturizers. #WetSkinBestSkin
Country music's most adorable couples
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories