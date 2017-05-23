I would never have dreamed I’d be on @DancingABC much less win the Mirror Ball! @EmmaSlaterDance I'm SO your biggest fan! We did it!!! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/GCp24ar2Ud — Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) May 24, 2017

Season 24 of "Dancing with the Stars" comes to an end with a trio of fan favorite dancers.It seems like fans would have been happy with either Rashad Jennings, Normani Kordei or David Ross taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.But in the end, the glitter dome went to NFL star Rashad Jennings and his pro partner Emma Slater.Major League Baseball star David Ross and Lindsay Arnold took second place, while pop star Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy claimed third.Jennings apparently enjoys his new dance skills so much, he's joining the "Dancing with the Stars: Live! Hot Summer Nights!" tour. It kicks off June 16 and runs through Aug. 13.