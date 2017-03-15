'Dancing with the Stars' premiere songs revealed

As the stars are getting ready to light up the stage for the premiere of the 24th season of, the song and dance styles for their first performances have been revealed.Some couples have chosen popular chart-toppers for their first performance while others have opted for more suprising choices.Recently engagedstar Nick Viall and partner Peta Murgatroyd will dance the Cha Cha to pop hit "Let Me Love You" by DJ Snake and Tiesto featuring Justin Bieber.Fresh off of his World Series win with the Chicago Cubs, David Ross will dance with Lindsay Arnold to the Cubs rallying song "Go Cubs Go."Mr. T will tap into his former role of B.A. Baracus as he dances to the "Theme from the A-Team" with partner Kym Herjavec.Simone Biles & Sasha Farber - Tango - "Untouchable" by Tritonal and Cash CashBonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess - Cha Cha - "Move" by Luke BryanCharo & Keo Motsepe - Salsa - "Cuban Pete" by Mambo CompañerosErika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko - Salsa - "XXPEN$IVE" by Erika JayneRashad Jennings & Emma Slater - Cha Cha - "24K Magic" by Bruno MarsChris Kattan & Witney Carson - Cha Cha - "What is Love" by HaddawayNancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev - Viennese Waltz - "She's Always a Woman" by Billy JoelNormani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy - Quickstep - "Good Time Good Life" by Erin BowmanHeather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy - Viennese Waltz - "Make Something Beautiful" by Ben RectorMr. T & Kym Herjavec - Cha Cha - "Theme from the A-Team" by Mike Post, Pete Carpenter and The Daniel Caine OrchestraDavid Ross & Lindsay Arnold - Quickstep - "Go Cubs Go" by Steve GoodmanNick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd - Cha Cha - "Let Me Love You" by DJ Snake and Tiesto featuring Justin Bieber