ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Danny Dias of MTV's 'Road Rules' found dead in Brooklyn apartment

Danny Dias during 14th Annual amfAR Rocks Benefit at Tavern on the Green in New York City. (Photo by Carley Margolis/FilmMagic)

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, N.Y. --
Danny Dias, from MTV's "Road Rules," was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment over the weekend. He was 34.

The discovery was made Saturday. An autopsy was conducted Monday, and his cause of death was still unknown.

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies following yesterday's examination," the medical examiner's office said.

Dias appeared in season 13 of "Road Rules" in 2004, which was a reality TV show involving strangers traveling together in an RV as part of a mission.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmtvcelebrity deathscelebrityNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stacy Keach suffered on-stage heart attack during 'Pamplona'
Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4!
Jerry Lewis hospitalized in Las Vegas for infection
George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect possibly armed with AK-47 caught after chase
Man shot at Gardena gas station after being rear-ended by car
Trump to nominate ex-Justice official as new FBI director
Cocaine found in vending machine toys, police say
Woman sought in drugging, robbing of men met at Hollywood nightclub
Suspect killed, LAPD officer injured in Wilmington
12 killed in IS-claimed attacks on Iran's parliament, shrine
Show More
Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even people'
Gomez elected to Congress to fill Becerra seat
Adorable dog snuggles up with baby
NBA's biggest stars share the spotlight with their brothers
Aja Brown retains seat at mayor of Compton
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos