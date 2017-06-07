Danny Dias, from MTV's "Road Rules," was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment over the weekend. He was 34.The discovery was made Saturday. An autopsy was conducted Monday, and his cause of death was still unknown."The cause and manner of death are pending further studies following yesterday's examination," the medical examiner's office said.Dias appeared in season 13 of "Road Rules" in 2004, which was a reality TV show involving strangers traveling together in an RV as part of a mission.