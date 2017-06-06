ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Daughter from 'The Cosby Show' stands by comedian at trial

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, right, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, June 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
Bill Cosby's TV daughter said she came to the courthouse on the first day of his sexual-assault trial because she would want similar support if "the tables were turned."

Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy on "The Cosby Show," said Monday that "ultimately it's about standing by your truth." And, she said, her truth was to be at court and to be supportive.

"I want to be the person that I would like to have if the tables were turned," said Knight Pulliam, 38. "Right now it's the jury's job and the jury's decision to determine guilt or innocence. It's not mine or anyone else's."

Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and violating an employee of Temple University's basketball program at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Knight Pulliam says she's sensitive to the gravity of the charges, given her Kamp Kizzy Foundation's mission to promote self-esteem, empowerment and motivation in girls.

She said that she is praying for everyone involved.

"I don't condone sexual assault in any way, shape or form, but, at the end of the day, our court system is set up ... you're innocent until proven guilty," she said. "The job now is for the two sides to prove their cases, and I accept whatever verdict is handed down."

Cosby was beloved as America's Dad for playing Dr. Cliff Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" from 1984 to 1992. His Twitter account on Monday sent out a message thanking "Cliff and Claire's 4 year old daughter (Rudy) and the Brilliant Spelman Alumnus."
Related Topics:
entertainmentbill cosbytelevisionsexual assaultsexually assaultPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
One of the most ridiculous fights in 'Bachelorette' history
Why Emma Watson made the perfect Belle
Cosby's image as father, family man on the line at sex trial
Ariana Grande concert raises $13M for Manchester victims
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
UK police name third attacker as new search gets underway
Lawmakers meet with deported veterans in Mexico
Compton football star inspires with Rhodes scholarship
Teen killed in plane crash with dad 'lived life to the fullest'
'Detected' film looks at bra that screens for breast cancer
Mountain lions preying on farm animals in Riverside County
Man arrested for inappropriate contact w/ Granada Hills students
Show More
411 on baking without grains at home
Mischa Barton reaches deal to block 'revenge porn' by ex
Carson veteran remains in coma after 'vicious' attack
Rat spotted inside Sprinkles Cupcakes in Glendale
Report: Russia hackers breached voting software firm
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos