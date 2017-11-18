ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

David Cassidy hospitalized in Florida with organ failure, 'surrounded by family,' rep says

Actor-singer David Cassidy, best known for his role as Keith Partridge on "The Partridge Family." (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)

"Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida after suffering organ failure, his spokesperson told ABC7 on Saturday.

Cassidy is "conscious" and "surrounded by family," the rep said, adding that Cassidy was in pain and taken to the hospital on Wednesday. No additional details were provided.

The 67-year-old said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss. He also announced this year that he was ending his 50-year career after a few concerts. The actor and singer said that traveling and his arthritis made performing difficult.

Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He's the stepson of actress and fellow "Partridge Family" star Shirley Jones.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
