'Descendants 2' cast promises more fun, magic and music

Once upon a time, television's "High School Musical" franchise captured a generation. Now, young audiences are all about "Descendants."For its TV sequel, something unprecedented is about to happen.At Tuesday night's Hollywood premiere, star Dove Cameron said fans will get more of everything they loved in the first movie."If you loved the first one, you are going to flip out over the second one. It's everything that you loved but 10 times more," she said."Descendants 2" has a new story to tell involving the teenage sons and daughters of Disney's most infamous villains.Director Kenny Ortega, the man behind "High School Musical," is thrilled to also be behind this music-driven movie."It's a really dynamically diverse soundtrack," he said. "We've got hip hop. We've got pop. We've got rock. We've got Broadway."Ortega's been friends for more than 40 years with KISS star Paul Stanley, who brought his two young daughters to the premiere."It's a joy to see the children enjoying something so much. So, for us, this was on the calendar for a while," Stanley said.China Anne McClain is new to the cast. She plays Uma, who happens to be the daughter of Ursula, the villain from "The Little Mermaid.""In real life, I'm like 'dee dee dee' skipping around everywhere. But I'm real - I'm going in for the blood in this film," she said with a laugh.The film has plenty of action and music but for Sofia Carson, who plays Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen, it's all about believing in yourself."Underneath all of that, it's a story of four kids who teach us to never be afraid of who you are," she said.She considers that the most important of messages in this movie.When "Descendants 2" premieres on television on July 21, it will air simultaneously on six different networks: ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freefrom, Lifetime and Lifetime Movies.