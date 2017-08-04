ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hit song 'Despacito' becomes most viewed video on YouTube

(Left) Luis Fonsi, left and Daddy Yankee perform at the Latin Billboard Awards on July 19, 2017. (Right) Justin Bieber is seen in an undated file photo. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK --
The music video for the No. 1 hit song "Despacito" has become the most viewed clip on YouTube of all-time.

YouTube announced Friday that Luis Fonsi's ubiquitous song with Daddy Yankee hit nearly three billion views - 2,993,786,682 views to be exact - and surpassed previous record holder "See You Again," the song by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth from the "Furious 7" soundtrack.

"Despacito" became an international smash hit this year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The record-breaking video does not include the popular remix with Justin Bieber; that version has been viewed more than 464 million times.

"Despacito" is on track to become the first video to reach three billion views on YouTube. The video is also the most "liked" video on YouTube.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newsmusicmusic videoyoutubeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Aspiring screenwriter on Skid Row gets big break
Russell Simmons inspires LA youth with peace initiative
Knight pleads not guilty to threatening 'Straight Outta Compton' director
Inner-city teens in spotlight in documentary "Step"
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fontana crash that killed 4 on 10 Fwy being investigated as DUI
Sham SoCal clinics sent 2 million pills to black market, authorities say
Nearly 2,000 animals found in Montclair building, many dead
Local firefighter killed while battling wildfire in Montana
Sketch released of suspect in Pasadena attempted kidnapping
Acton residents digging out of muddy mess after flash flooding
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is convicted at securities fraud trial
Death Valley heat breaks 100-year July record
Show More
Reckless driver slams into cars, crashes in ocean
Concrete chunks hurled off Silver Lake overpass; 2 cars struck
Cyclist pulls driver from car after Koreatown crash
8 arrested in $50M illegal pot bust in City of Industry
Flood damages train tracks, delays commutes through Acton
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos